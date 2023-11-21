Why Khloé Kardashian Is Excited for Her 40s

Khloe Kardashian may have just celebrated her 39th birthday but she's eager to turn 40. The Kardashians star spent her birthday with family and friends, received tons of touching social media tributes, and even shared a few gifts she received from friends in her Instagram Stories. In one video, she shared birthday cards, few bedazzled pens, and a glittering passport holder, and a hair clip with her nickname emblazoned on it. While her birthday was fun, she's happy to be in the final year of her 30s, admitting it has not been a great decade for her.

Despite the Good American founder's longtime dream of becoming a mother coming true, she says the past 10 years have been riddled with more tragedy than triumph. "I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny," Kardashian said in the clip. "I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever...And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don't know where you found this… but it's genius."

Kardashian's past few years have been difficult, starting with the demise of her marriage to Lamar Odom. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. Since then, she dated several high-profile celebrities, including James Harden and French Montana. But it would be with another NBA baller, Tristan Thompson, that would cause the most humiliating headlines time and time again.

Their relationship was controversial to the start, with Thompson reportedly leaving his then-pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig, to be with Kardashian. Within a year, Thompson and Kardashian announced that they were expecting their first child together and she'd moved part-time to Cleaveland, Ohio, where he was playing for the Cavaliers. She learned he was unfaithful after TMZ leaked a video of him making out with other women at a club when she was nine months pregnant. But it wasn't enough to end their relationship, although things have severely impacted her self-esteem and contributed to her anxiety.

From there, Thompson's cheating antic continued, including continuous rumors of his infidelity, public backlash and criticism of Kardashian taking him back, the Jordyn Woods scandal, and Kardashian ultimately ending things for what she promises is the final time after he impregnated another woman during their relationship – something she says she discovered just days after a successful embryo transfer to their surrogate. Their son, Tatum, was born last summer.

Now, Kardashian says she's ready for nothing but peace and happiness. Hopefully, she finds it.