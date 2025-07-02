Jennifer Aniston’s Next TV Show Revealed

Jennifer Aniston has found her next television project.

The actress, whose fourth season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show is set to premiere on Sept. 17, will also star in the streamer’s upcoming dramedy I’m Glad My Mom Died, a dramedy inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir.

The Friends star, who will also executive produce the 10-episode series, will play “a starlet’s mother” in the “heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother.”

“The dramedy will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show,” according to the streamer, “and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as ‘a starlet’s mother.’”

I’m Glad My Mom Died is written, executive produced and showrun by McCurdy and Ari Katcher (Ramy, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show).

McCurdy, who is best known for her character Sam Puckett on Nickelodeon’s iCarly and Sam & Cat, wrote in her memoir about growing up in a Mormon family with an overbearing mother who saw her daughter as a possible way to fulfill her own Hollywood dreams and finance their lifestyle.

After being pushed into her acting career by her mother, McCurdy wrote that her eventual success on Nickelodeon did nothing to ease the dysfunction and abuse in her home life, instead pressuring her to become the family’s breadwinner. Additionally, McCurdy said her mother insisted that she participate in disordered eating from age 11 on in order to keep her looking more childlike.

“I knew that my mom really wanted me to stay young. She really, really made that clear to me,” McCurdy shared in a 2022 episode of Red Table Talk. “She would sob and really clutch me intensely and say, like, ‘I don’t want my baby to grow up.’ And I knew me growing up would mean us separating, and I didn’t want that to happen, so I asked if there was a way that I could stop the boobies from coming in, and she told me, ‘Well, there’s a thing called calorie restriction.’”

McCurdy added that, “as disturbing as it is,” she and her mother bonded over food and calorie restriction. “We were just in the disease, in the sickness,” she said. “But there was a connection that the sickness created that I, of course, couldn’t see at the time.”

McCurdy’s mother died in 2013 of cancer.