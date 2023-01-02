Lamar Odom Laughs 'Out of Embarrassment' Recalling Brazenly Cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is getting real about being unfaithful to Khloé Kardashian during their marriage. In a preview of TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, the former NBA player, 43, reveals that there are plenty of dark details about his four-year relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that the public doesn't know.

"Behind the scenes, I put her through s-. Like, s- that y'all don't know," he admits. "The s- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy." The athlete continues, "I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time." Odom also confesses he was having "full-blown relationships" with different women while traveling for the NBA.

"Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin'," he says, reflecting on how public his marriage was. "I'm, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?" Odom and Kardashian, 38, wed in 2009 after a whirlwind romance and separated in 2013. The Kardashians star didn't officially file for divorce for years after their split due to Odom's substance issues and his 2015 near-fatal overdose, but once she did, the two finalized their divorce in 2016.

Odom has publicly confessed his regrets for how he treated Kardashian repeatedly, even saying during the most recent season of Celebrity Big Brother that he was "going to try my damndest" to reconnect with his ex. "I would probably just want to take her to dinner," he said in a confessional during the celebrity edition of the CBS show.

"It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now," he continued. TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.