Lamar Odom Urges Khloe Kardashian to Find Happiness After 'Hard to Watch' 'Kardashians' Premiere

Lamar Odom will always have a soft spot in his heart for Khloé Kardashian. After Season 2 of his ex's Hulu family reality series The Kardashians debuted, Odom is sharing his hopes for the Good American founder. The debut episode chronicled the fallout of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal and Kardashian grappling with the news after discovering they were expecting another child together via surrogate. Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009-2016. The former couple chronicled their love on two seasons of Khloe & Lamar, as well as on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. They split due to Odom's drug use, which Kardashian didn't discover until about two years into their marriage. She even put their divorce on hold amid his near-fatal overdose in 2015. Since then, Odom has been open about wanting another chance with Kardashian, or at least being friends.

Odom says the show is his "guilty pleasure" but says watching the last episode was difficult for him. "It was hard for me to watch that," he shared in a joint interview with his daughter Destiny with E! News. "It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

The former Lakers player says he simply wants his ex to "find happiness…however she has to find that." He added: "She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s--t like that. That was probably a hard time for her," he said. "I just want her to be happy. That's it."

Destiny also sends well wishes to her former stepmother. "I just want her to be happy and healthy," she said.

Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate with Thompson in July 2022. Her baby boy's name has yet to be revealed. She insists she split with Thompson for good amid discovering the scandal right after Thanksgiving last year. Their only focus now is said to be co-parenting.