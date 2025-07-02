Fox News star Kayleigh McEnany is officially a mom of three!

The former Trump White House Press Secretary, 36, welcomed a baby girl with her husband, former New York Mets pitcher Sean Gilmartin. The little one joins the couple’s two other two children, son Nash, 2, and daughter Blake, 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of little Avery’s arrival was first announced by McEnany’s Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno on Monday. As pictures of the adorable newborn wearing an all-pink outfit with a matching bow showed on the screen, Compagno told viewers, “We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of the Outnumbered family.” McEnany later shared the clip to Instagram and penned a sweet birth announcement.

“@gilmartin_sean36 and I are so in love with our new baby girl, Avery Grace! Blake and Nash love their baby sister, and we are enjoying this beautiful time in life!” she began in the caption before adding a quote from the Bible, Psalm 139: 13-14. “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.

The mom of three concluded the post by thanking her Fox News friends, writing, “Thank you @outnumberedfnc @realemilycompagno @harrisfaulkner & @foxnews for the beautiful announcement!”

McEnany and Martin, who married in November 2017 after first meeting through social media two years earlier, first announced they had another baby on the way during a live, on-air segment of Outnumbered in March. Wearing a bright pink blazer, McEnany told viewers, “Last but not least, I’ve been teasing a big announcement. Sean and I are expecting our third child, which we’re so excited about.”

“The baby is due in June, so I hope you will join me on this journey. I will be live talking about this on social media [and] on the show,” she continued. She also clarified that her pink blazer was not hinting at her baby’s gender, which she and Martin later revealed on-air in May.

As the couple announced that their family of four had officially grown to five, many of McEnany’s Fox News friends congratulated them. Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime producer, Johnny Belisario, wrote on the post, “Avery is adorable! Congratulations, Kayleigh!’” The official Outnumbered account commented, “Welcome to the world Avery Grace!!! Congrats to Mom and Dad, Kayleigh and Sean,” with Compagno adding, “Avery Grace is COVERED in prayer! We love you Gilmartins!”