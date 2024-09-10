'The Kardashians' in Jeopardy of Cancellation, Report Claims

The Kar-Jenner family has been on our television screens since 2007. The family has amassed quite a following while expanding their dynasty and business empire. They eventually ended their E! series after 20 seasons before resurfacing on Hulu a year later with the rebranded The Kardashians, but some fans have complained the new series lacks authenticity and is a carefully curated machine to show only what they desire. That may be the reason there are reports the show is in danger of cancellation.

Radar Online reports momager Kris Jenner is terrified the show won't be returning as major changes are being made across streaming platforms. Despite the show being renewed for an additional 20 episodes this summer, a source told the tabloid there's no guarantee the show will return.

Jenner, 68, is reportedly worried over the potential loss of their million-dollar paychecks – and the spotlight – if the show is canned. "Kris wants the show to go on forever, but the economic realities of the streaming world are creeping up on her," the source says. "Everything from marketing budgets to episode counts are getting tighter so streaming services can continue making a profit."

While Jenner is reportedly worried, daughters Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian, 45 reportedly don't have the same fears. The source said: "When it does happen, it will enable them to concentrate on other things. If anything, their businesses, with the help of their social media presence and the imprint they already have in popular culture, will sustain them. There's definitely a feeling they've squeezed the lemon long enough."

Some family members, namely Robert Kardashian Jr, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, have complained about the reality show and what the exposure brings in recent years. Kim and Khloe take a different approach and don't mind it as much.