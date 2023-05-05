Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Son's Name Reportedly Revealed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son has finally had his name made public. The Kardashians star and NBA player Tristan Thompson reportedly named their second child, whom they welcomed in July 2022, Tatum Robert, according to a new report from The US Sun. While Kardashian confirmed in a September 2022 episode of her family's Hulu show that the name of her son was "gonna start with a T," she's long kept the name private.

However, an insider source told the outlet, "There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum." Some members of the Kardashian family were reportedly "leaning more towards Robert," as it would honor Khloé's late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003 of cancer, as well as her brother, Rob Kardashian, but the on-again, off-again couple allegedly decided to stick with Tatum as the first name.

The Good American co-founder's mother, Kris Jenner, was allegedly "keen" on Tatum Robert, but it took Kardashian "a little while to settle on [it]." The source continued, "Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme." Kardashian announced in August 2022 that her second child had been born via a surrogate, and confirmed on her family's reality show that she wanted to stick with the "T" name theme set with daughter True, now 5.

In May 2018, Kardashian opened up about her decision to go with the name True, writing on her app at the time, "I knew I wanted my baby to have a 'T' initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True." The Revenge Body alum continued, "She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name," noting that the name "stuck" for her.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up shortly after welcoming their daughter amid one of the athlete's many cheating scandals but reconciled while quarantining together during the COVID-19 lockdowns. It was then that the two decided to plan to welcome a second child together via a surrogate, only for Thompson's paternity suit with Maralee Nichols to go public soon after. The Chicago Bulls player eventually admitted to sleeping with Nichols while in a relationship with Kardashian, and Nichols would go on to welcome his son Theo in December 2021. Kardashian and Thompson split and were reportedly not together at the time of their son's birth in July.