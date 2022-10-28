Khloe Kardashian Addresses Son's Rumored Name

Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a son, via surrogate. However, she has yet to reveal her little one's name. As InTouch Weekly noted, Kardashian is responding to a rumor that she named her son "Snowy."

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kardashian shared the fun nickname that her daughter, True Thompson, has for her younger brother. When host Kelly Clarkson asked if there was a "hint" that she could give about her son's name, Kardashian replied, "My daughter says his name is Snowy, and it's not Snowy, so that's the hint." Just in case anyone tried to run with the "Snowy" name, the reality star added, "I swear she just does things to sort of mess with me. But his name is not Snowy."

Kardashian reportedly welcomed her second child via surrogate in July. Ahead of the birth, it was reported that she was set to welcome her second child with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Based on the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the basketball player apparently "encouraged" Kardashian to go through with the embryo transfer. He did so all while knowing that the news of his affair with Maralee Nichols would soon go public. He fathered a child with Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian.

Kardashian opened up about the difficult situation during the Season 2 premiere of the Hulu reality series. She said in a confessional about her son's birth, per PEOPLE, "I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have. Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."

"Now I finally get to start the healing process," Kardashian continued. "Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful." While Kardashian has not shared any further details about her little one, she did say that she wanted her son's name to start with a "T" like her daughter's. As Kardashian shared recently, you can also rule out "Snowy."