'The Kardashians' Season 3 Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

The Kardashians is back and more dramatic than ever. On Monday, Deadline reported that The Kardashians will be back on Hulu this May. In addition to revealing the Season 3 premiere date, The Kardashians also shared a trailer that teases all of the drama that is to come.

Season 3 of The Kardashians will premiere on Thursday, May 25. The trailer begins with Kim Kardashian telling the audience in a confessional, "Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened." By the end of the trailer, the camera is back on Kim's confessional and she says, "So, let's talk about it." Judging from the rest of the teaser, it seems like fans should brace themselves to "talk about" a whole lot of drama.

Khloe Kardashian hints that fans are in for a wild ride this time around. She says, "I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season. It's not." Scott Disick seems to be on the same page, as he can be heard saying in the trailer, "I've never seen this much drama in my life." Hulu itself teases that there is a ton of wildness to come with Season 3 of the series, per TooFab. The synopsis for the season reads that The Kardashians will "invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."

While the trailer doesn't explicitly reference any trial or tribulation in particular, fans who follow the famous family know that they always manage to find themselves in the middle of drama or scandal. In the fall, the Kardashian-Jenners were in hot water because one of their favored brands, Balenciaga, was under fire for publishing inappropriate campaign photos of young children posing with teddy bears wearing bondage gear. Kim responded to the controversy by writing on Twitter that she was "disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns." She went on to write that she was in contact with the Balenciaga team, adding, "In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

Many took issue with how Kim didn't directly cut ties with the brand, as she ended her Twitter thread about the subject by writing, "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with – & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children." Considering that this was one of the Kardashians' biggest scandals from the past few months, it stands to reason that the family might share their "own truth" about the matter when Season 3 of The Kardashians premieres this May on Hulu.