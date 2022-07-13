Khloe Kardashian Fans Floored Over Tristan Thompson Baby News
The Khloé Kardashian – Tristan Thompson situationship is never-ending. After years of cheating scandals, Kardashian reportedly called it quits with Thompson for a final time last summer upon discovering the NBA player fathered another child outside their relationship. The two have since focused on co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True. But according to TMZ, their family is growing by one as a surrogate is expected to give birth to their second child in days or may have already given birth.
The debut season of their Hulu reality series The Kardashians and even the final season of their E! Series documented the two trying to expand their family and explore all options. It would have appeared that all talk ceased their last split, but according to the math, if the surrogate became pregnant, it was before the mother of Thompson's new child gave birth in Dec. 2020.
Whatever the case may be, social media users are over it. And at this point, they are saying that if Kardashian doesn't want better for herself, then neither do they.
Make it make sense
so tristan thompson has cheated on khloe like 86 times and she decides to have another kid with him? what the fuck.— maren hegseth (@MarenHegseth) July 13, 2022
For many, it doesn't. But whatever makes Kardashian happy.
She needs help
I’d rather live with my parents forever how I am right now as the solterona of the fam than follow any steps Khloe has with Tristan…girl you are so rich please go to therapy.— _Nopaliz (@_Nopaliz) July 13, 2022
One social media user says she'd rather be broke and lonely than having this type of attachment to Thompson. Kardashian obviously feel differently.
Speechless
Khloe Kardashian is expecting another baby via surrogate… by Tristan? Ok.— al ✨ (@TheMixed_Hippie) July 13, 2022
Others simply have no words. "Wow," is many fans' reaction.
It's all bad
Khloe & the Trumps are poster children for money can’t solve stupid.
Girl must’ve thought by her not actually carrying the child she would look like less of a fool for having another child with Tristan.
Bless. pic.twitter.com/4DYkcLQjl9— So Basically Naw (@basiK_PHenomena) July 13, 2022
There's a song "Money Can't Buy You Class," and for Kardashian fans, money can't buy her sense or self-esteem. Millions are confused why under any circumstance, she'd want another child with Thompson.
The math isn't mathing
So the article says Khloe and Tristan planned this before finding out about Maralee’s son…. But her paternity lawsuit was filed in June 2021 soooo…. Another L for Khloe 😭 https://t.co/UFLdXFf4yG— Queen of Sting 🐝 (@DaQueenJBee) July 13, 2022
It's unclear when the child was conceived, but either way, the timeline isn't adding up for fans. Kardashian hasn't made a statement as of yet.
Just another excuse to take him back
Tristan bout to slide again and Khloe is gonna let him under the guise of wanting to keep the family together for the new baby— 🖤 (@Favefemmefatale) July 13, 2022
For years, fans have felt that the Good American founder finds any reason to be with Thompson, despite his cheating ways and apparent disrespect. With another baby, fans believe Kardashian will run right back to him.