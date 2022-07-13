Khloe Kardashian Fans Floored Over Tristan Thompson Baby News

By Brenda Alexander

The Khloé KardashianTristan Thompson situationship is never-ending. After years of cheating scandals, Kardashian reportedly called it quits with Thompson for a final time last summer upon discovering the NBA player fathered another child outside their relationship. The two have since focused on co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True. But according to TMZ, their family is growing by one as a surrogate is expected to give birth to their second child in days or may have already given birth.

The debut season of their Hulu reality series The Kardashians and even the final season of their E! Series documented the two trying to expand their family and explore all options. It would have appeared that all talk ceased their last split, but according to the math, if the surrogate became pregnant, it was before the mother of Thompson's new child gave birth in Dec. 2020.

Whatever the case may be, social media users are over it. And at this point, they are saying that if Kardashian doesn't want better for herself, then neither do they.

Make it make sense

For many, it doesn't. But whatever makes Kardashian happy.

prevnext

She needs help

One social media user says she'd rather be broke and lonely than having this type of attachment to Thompson. Kardashian obviously feel differently.

prevnext

Speechless

Others simply have no words. "Wow," is many fans' reaction.

prevnext

It's all bad

There's a song "Money Can't Buy You Class," and for Kardashian fans, money can't buy her sense or self-esteem. Millions are confused why under any circumstance, she'd want another child with Thompson.

prevnext

The math isn't mathing

It's unclear when the child was conceived, but either way, the timeline isn't adding up for fans. Kardashian hasn't made a statement as of yet.

prevnext
0comments

Just another excuse to take him back

For years, fans have felt that the Good American founder finds any reason to be with Thompson, despite his cheating ways and apparent disrespect. With another baby, fans believe Kardashian will run right back to him.

prev
Start the Conversation

of