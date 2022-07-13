Khloe Kardashian Fans Floored Over Tristan Thompson Baby News

The Khloé Kardashian – Tristan Thompson situationship is never-ending. After years of cheating scandals, Kardashian reportedly called it quits with Thompson for a final time last summer upon discovering the NBA player fathered another child outside their relationship. The two have since focused on co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True. But according to TMZ, their family is growing by one as a surrogate is expected to give birth to their second child in days or may have already given birth.

The debut season of their Hulu reality series The Kardashians and even the final season of their E! Series documented the two trying to expand their family and explore all options. It would have appeared that all talk ceased their last split, but according to the math, if the surrogate became pregnant, it was before the mother of Thompson's new child gave birth in Dec. 2020.

Whatever the case may be, social media users are over it. And at this point, they are saying that if Kardashian doesn't want better for herself, then neither do they.