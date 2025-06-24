Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Reportedly Split

It’s over for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. TMZ reports Bloom is as single as a dollar bill during this summer.

Bloom is set to attend Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ upcoming wedding to Lauren Sanchez. The multi-day ceremony will take place beginning today in Venice.

Sources tell TMZ that Bloom may make his debut as a single man during the wedding celebrations, with a source noting, “He’s the life of the party and he’s gonna hit the dance floor hard!” Perry will reportedly not be attending the wedding.

Perry and Bloom spent nine years as a couple. She is currently on tour.

Their split has been speculated on for weeks. Their relationship strain was exacerbated amid preparation for Perry’s tour, PEOPLE reports.

“It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension,” an insider said. A second source added, “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It puts stress on their relationship.”

Perry and Bloom share a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy, and they got engaged in 2019.

A day before the condition of their reported split, Perry reignited breakup rumors by quietly renting out the $30 million home where they vowed to raise their daughter. Daily Mail reported that actor Chris Pratt is currently renting the home.

Perry’s latest album, 143, was not well reviewed by critics and fans, which sources say seeped into her personal life. Some have called it her worst release to date. Sources also claimed to DailyMail.com that she and Bloom bickered over her widely derided 11-minute Blue Origin trip into space in April.

The flight became a PR disaster when Perry was mocked for her antics including holding up a daisy in zero gravity as a reference to her daughter, and kissing the earth on touchdown. Bloom reportedly coined the ordeal as an ’embarrassing’ debacle. “He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous,” a source in Perry’s camp told DailyMail.com.