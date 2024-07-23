Kate Middleton Shows Support for Important Cause Amid Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton has made another foray into public life following her appearance at Wimbledon amid the Princess of Wales' cancer treatment. Middleton took to Instagram on July 18 to share a statement about her ongoing work with London's Natural History Museum in what some think could be a hint at her upcoming return to her royal duties.

After a new garden project was unveiled at the Natural History Museum, Middleton shared on her Instagram Story photos of her last visit to the museum in 2021. "I am hugely supportive of the Museum's commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world," she wrote.

(Photo: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC waves from the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

In another post, Middleton continued, "I know the power of nature to support our development and well-being, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit."

Middleton has long been an advocate for nature's healing powers, helping to design and build gardens for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in 2019. "Spending time in nature can play a pivotal role in helping children grow up to become happy, healthy adults," she said in a statement at the time. "The great outdoors provides an open playground for children to have fun and learn lifelong skills-from balance and coordination to empathy and creativity-with their friends, their parents, their carers, or their family members. I hope the Backyard Nature campaign inspires children, families and communities to get outside and engage with nature, wherever they live."

(Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the UrbanNature Project at the Natural History Museum on June 22, 2021 in London, England. - Geoff Pugh / Getty Images)

Middleton has been taking a break from her royal duties since being diagnosed with cancer, making only two public appearances so far this year – once at Trooping the Colour and another at Wimbledon. The princess is expected to have a quiet rest of her summer, however, as she and husband Prince William are likely to spend most of the next few months at their country home of Anmer Hall with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family is also expected to make a late-summer trip to Balmoral Castle with King Charles, 75, who is also being treated for cancer, PEOPLE reports. "She won't have to be on center stage," a palace insider told the magazine of Middleton's summer plans. "Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery."