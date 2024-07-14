Kate Middleton Makes Rare Wimbledon Appearance Amid Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton made it to Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14 for the men's singles final. The Princess of Wales has stayed out of the public eye throughout her cancer treatment, but she made an exception this weekend for a patronage she is particularly passionate about. She attended the event with her sister, Pippa and her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Middleton is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – the organization behind Wimbledon – and she is a lifelong tennis fan as well. She typically makes a big deal out of the tournament every summer, but there was some doubt this year as she is dealing with cancer treatment and even more media interest than usual. Fans were happily surprised to see Middleton taking her seat in the Royal Box above Centre Court, and according to a report by PEOPLE, she will even carry out her usual ceremonial role of handing out the trophies to the winners in the end.

(Photo: LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Catherine Princess of Wales laughing court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) - Karwai Tang)

The crowd erupted in applause when Middleton arrived at the court, and she smiled and waved as they gave her a standing ovation. This is Middleton's second public appearance of 2024, the first being the annual Trooping the Colour parade with the rest of the royal family. Middleton has asked for privacy and consideration throughout her cancer treatment, which included preventative chemotherapy. Earlier public statements said she intended to prioritize a full recovery rather than getting back to work as soon as possible.

Middleton did not attend the Wimbledon's women's singles final on Saturday, but she and 9-year-old Princess Charlotte did take the time to meet with female players on Sunday before the match began. Prince William did not join them as he was busy with his own sports patronage. As the president of the Football Association, he traveled to Germany for England's match against Spain in the Euro 2024 championship.

Middleton's health has been in the headlines since January when she underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery that had her in the hospital for longer than anticipated. Her prolonged recovery forced her to cancel or postpone all of her public engagements for the next few months, causing speculation and curiosity among royal admirers. Finally, Middleton announced that the surgery had uncovered cancer and that she was undergoing chemotherapy, among other treatments. She asked for "time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

The type and severity of Middleton's cancer was not announced, and spokespeople for the royal family said that such granular details would not be made public. The same is true for the king's ongoing cancer treatment, which did not require chemotherapy. Both Middleton and King Charles III have been able to return to public-facing duties in a limited capacity, but it's unclear when they will be back to their old schedules.