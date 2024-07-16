Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Adorable Photo of Kids Wearing Personalized Jerseys
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable photo of their youngest children watching Sunday's UEFA European Championship between England and Spain.
England's soccer team may have been defeated by Spain in the European 2024 Championship on Sunday, but that isn't stopping the British royal family from showing their England pride. Offering a rare inside glimpse into their home lives, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton shared an adorable photo of their two youngest children – Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – decked out in personalized jerseys as they watched the historic match.
"@England, your teamwork, grit and determination is an inspiration for all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C," the royal couple wrote on their Instagram alongside a photo (view it here) of Charlotte and Louis. In the photo, which was snapped from behind with Charlotte and Louis' backs to the cameras, the youngsters wore personalized England jerseys as they watched the game. Charlotte's jersey had her name and the No. 9 on the back, while Louis' had the No. 6, seemingly coinciding with their respective ages.
Notably missing from the photo was the little royals' older brother, Prince George. The future king instead attended the game at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany in-person with his dad. William and George, who turns 11 on July 22, were photographed in the stands with president of the UEFA Aleksander Čeferin, Felipe VI, King of Spain and Leonor, Princess of Asturias.
Charlotte also recently took in a live sporting event of her own when she stepped out with mom Kate on Sunday to watch Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia face off in the men's singles final at Wimbledon. The pair were joined in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, which Kate is a patron of, by Pippa Middleton
Kate received a standing ovation from spectators as she arrived at the venue, the outing marking one of only a handful of public appearances she has made since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. Later taking to social media to share a photo of herself waving from the stands, the royal wrote, "Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There's nothing quite like The Championships."
Updating fans on her recovery ahead of her Trooping the Colour appearance last month, Kate said she is "making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."
