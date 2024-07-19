Kate Middleton's Wimbledon Appearance Reportedly Caught Something Special Amid Cancer Battle

After her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, and it reportedly gave her something special. The Princess of Wales has been giving updates on her cancer journey, and she's been seemingly doing well, occasionally attending royal events. Her latest venture was at Wimbledon on July 14, where she received a standing ovation.

She was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton, and was surrounded by a stadium of support. "This will have given her sustenance," a palace insider told People. "She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward. And this was it."

(Photo: LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC waves from the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Additionally, photographer Karwai Tang, who captured Middleton's entrance, told the outlet, "She usually comes in, walks down, and into her seat. But she stood for a while and took it all in. For her to acknowledge it and take in the applause was special. Wimbledon had been waiting with bated breath for her to return, and she was back."

Just a few days prior, it was unknown if the Princess would be well enough to attend since she's the official Club Patron for the All England Club and usually presents the trophies to the winners. Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, was on deck to fulfill the duties if Middleton wasn't up to it, but she looked as well as she could be. Not only did she attend, but she did end up handing out the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

Since revealing her diagnosis, Kate Middleton has received a wealth of support from everywhere around the globe. Gwyneth Paltrow shared some well wishes for the Princess of Wales, while Gina Bellman revealed her own cancer diagnosis and praised the royal for having "such composure and grace." While Middleton has had to bow out of previous royal engagements, it's definitely nice to see her still attending some royal duties and looking as radiant as ever, especially since it can't be easy considering what she's been going through with chemotherapy. It's clear she has the entire world on her side, and seeing it in person every once in a while can definitely do wonders.