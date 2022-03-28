Kaley Cuoco Trips On-Camera in Hilarious TikTok Blunder

Kaley Cuoco almost had a horrible moment while showing off her walking skills wearing heels. In the clip posted to TikTok, Cuoco was doing her best runway walk on an outside patio, and she quickly fell into peril.

Clad in a flashy Dolce & Gabbana dress and Le Silla platform sandals, The Big Bang Theory star quickly trips and nearly goes down. Thankfully she saves herself before eating the ground and follows it with healthy laughter over the near disaster. “I just almost died,” Cuoco says while laughing like she’s been struck by the Joker’s venom.

The outfit and showcase were preliminary to W Magazine’s annual Best Performances Party before the 2022 Oscars. Stylist Brad Goreski posted the video itself, who is also a former host on E! Network’s Fashion Police.

According to reports from the near-disaster, Cuoco still maintained her status as one of the best dressed in Hollywood despite the slip. Cuoco is sure to garner plenty of repeat opinions in the next round of awards shows.

The near-disaster precedes the Season 2 premiere of the HBO Max hit starring Cuoco. The Big Bang Theory alum received a ton of praise for her turn on the show, earning nominations at the Prime Emmys, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critic’s Choice Awards.

Apart from almost falling, Cuoco has had a busy time since leaving the comforts of her CBS hit sitcom. She’s appearing in The Flight Attendant, taking on a few film roles, inserting herself into the drama with Pete Davidson and Kanye West, and returning as an iconic DC Comics villain in Season 3.

On top of all of that is the still fresh divorce Cuoco is working through. Cuoco and her ex-husband Karl Cook split in September, filing officially for divorce shortly after and quickly moving on with her life. Apart from the general rumors that she could be tied to Pete Davidson before Kim Kardashian was in the picture officially, Cuoco has seemed content to remain single for now and thrive in her career. She just might want to opt for some more comfortable and manageable footwear. The ankle-twisting is not pleasant to experience.