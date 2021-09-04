Kaley Cuoco Reportedly Wasted Little Time Officially Filing for Divorce From Karl Cook After Announcing Split

✖

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook announced on Friday that they were splitting up after three years of marriage. Cuoco was resolute in her decision, and Radar Online reported that she filed her petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court hours after the news went public. The paperwork lists Cuoco as the petition and Cook as the defendant, and Cook filed paperwork of his own today as well. This promises a quick divorce, so hopefully, the couple is on the same page.

In a joint statement provided to PEOPLE, the Big Bang Theory alum and her husband said they came to this decisions after realizing "that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions." In the statement, Cuoco and Cook, an equestrian, said that "despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions." The former couple added that while their separation is something they would prefer to keep private, they have "shared so much of our journey publicly... we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together." The pair added that "there is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," explaining that they "made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

The Friday announcement came just two months after the couple marked their third wedding anniversary with sweet social media posts. Taking to Instagram on June 30 with a throwback photo of herself and Cook, Cuoco reflected on, "NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. "2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed." She added, "I love you oh so much you have no idea...happy anniversary!!!" In his own post, Cook added, "I agree [Kaley Cuoco] I am just as amazed it's been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!"

Cuoco and Cook, an equestrian and the son of billionaire Scott Cook, began dating in 2016 after meeting at a horse show, the two sparking romance a year after The Big Bang Theory star's divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting after almost two years of marriage. They made their first public appearance as a couple in September that same year, and Cook dropped to one knee and popped the question on Cuoco's birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years. They said "I do" at a horse stable near San Diego, California surrounded by family and friends on June 30, 2018.