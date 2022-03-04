Kaley Cuoco Defends Pete Davidson Amid Kanye West’s Beef With ‘SNL’ Star

Kaley Cuoco is supporting her Meet Cute co-star Pete Davidson after Kanye West released a music video showing the Saturday Night Live star being kidnapped, beheaded and buried alive. The rapper, who has been vocal about his feelings when it comes to Davidson dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, earned widespread backlash for the “Eazy” video’s disturbing visuals, with several stars defending the comedian publicly.

Filmmaker James Gunn was one of those stars rallying behind The Suicide Squad star, describing him in a tweet as “one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know” and a “truly generous, tender & funny spirit.” Cuoco was quick to co-sign the message when reposted by Comments By Celebs, responding in the comments section alongside a red heart emoji, “Fact.”

Kardashian, who has been dating Davidson since November after they met on the set of SNL, also showed a subtle agreement, liking Gunn’s tweet amid the drama with her ex. Kardashian was declared legally single this week in court after previously saying that West’s social media tirade against her and her boyfriend was causing “emotional distress.” Kardashian previously filed for divorce in February 2021, ending her marriage to West after almost seven years. The former couple shares four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Despite previous text messages from Kardashian asking him to keep their personal matters off of social media, which the rapper posted to Instagram, West talks in the song “Eazy” about his ex-wife’s new romance. “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he raps. At the end of the video, a graphic reads, “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE.”

Meanwhile, Davidson has yet to publicly respond and is reportedly setting his sights on space for Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight. The King of Staten Island star, who was spotted spending time with the billionaire alongside Kardashian back in January, has yet to sign a contract, Page Six reports, but is close to taking the next step. “Pete is excited,” a source told the outlet. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized. He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”