Kaley Cuoco Says She Feels ‘Not Totally OK’ on 36th Birthday Following Divorce

Kaley Cuoco has had a rollercoaster of a year. The Flight Attendant star announced in September that she and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, were divorcing. The Golden Globe nominee celebrated her 36th birthday on Nov. 30, and she admitted on her Instagram Story that it wasn’t all sunshine on her big day. Alongside photos of a trip to Disneyland, Cuoco posted “Sometimes it’s OK to not feel totally OK. Even on ur bday,” she wrote.

The former couple announced on Sept. 3 that they split after three years of marriage. In a joint statement provided to PEOPLE, the Big Bang Theory alum and her husband said they came to this decision after realizing “that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

In the statement, Cuoco and Cook said that “despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.” The former couple added that while their separation is something they would prefer to keep private, they have “shared so much of our journey publicly… we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.” The pair added that “there is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” explaining that they “made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Cuoco was resolute in her decision, and Radar Online reported that she filed her petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court hours after the news went public. The paperwork lists Cuoco as the petition and Cook as the defendant, and Cook filed paperwork of his own as well. This promises a quick divorce, so hopefully, the couple is on the same page.

E! obtained Cook’s response to Cuoco’s petition, and Cook also requested a divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and asked to terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either party, something that Cuoco also asked of the court. Cook requested his “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects,” as well as his “earnings and accumulations” that he received before, during, and after their marriage.

“There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties’ Premarital Agreement,” Cook’s response read, while also requesting that any communal property should be “divided” based on “the terms” of their prenup, so It shouldn’t be a messy, drawn-out split. Cook claimed that their attorney fees should be paid by both spouses and listed their official date of separation as “TBD.” No other specifics of their official prenup were revealed.