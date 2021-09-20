Kaley Cuoco Shines in Yellow Dress Ahead of 2021 Emmys as Rumors of Pete Davidson Romance Grow

Kaley Cuoco made her first red carpet appearance since her split from estranged husband Karl Cook at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night. The Flight Attendant star wore a yellow dress with flowery straps over her shoulders. On Saturday, Cuoco shared photos of herself wearing a different yellow dress from Stella McCartney.

Although Cuoco starred on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons, this year marked the first time Cuoco earned an Emmy nomination. The Flight Attendant earned Cuoco a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Since the show was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Cuoco earned a second nomination as an executive producer on the HBO Max streaming series. The show was already picked up for a second season, so it will return soon.

Cuoco’s red carpet appearance came just days after she filed for divorce from Cook on Sept. 3. The two were married for about three years. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the former couple said in a statement earlier this month. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Before Cuoco began production on The Flight Attendant Season 2, she spent most of the summer in New York filming the movie Meet Cute with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Since Davidson also recently split with his latest girlfriend, Phoebe Dynevor, there has been speculation that something is going on between Cuoco and Davidson offscreen. A source told The Sun that Davidson’s close friendship with Cuoco played a role in his split from the Bridgerton star.

“When Pete and Phoebe split there was talk that his close friendship with Kayley did play a part,” the source claimed. “But now Kayley has announced the breakdown of her marriage to Carl, those around them on the set of Cute are saying they saw it coming. Pete and Kayley have got on incredibly well since day one but as the weeks have passed, it’s become clear there is some attraction there.” Meet Cute completed production in late August and does not have a release date. Cuoco and Davidson haven’t publicly commented on the romance rumors.