‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 First Look With Kaley Cuoco Teases Twists Ahead

The Flight Attendant was a massive hit for HBO Max, and now fans can get a peek at Season 2 with a first look tease. In an Instagram clip, series star Kaley Cuoco introduced a preview of the upcoming new episodes, which tease many twists and explosive situations — quite literally — ahead for her character, Cassie Bowden. We can also see that the new season will feature a number of other returning cast members, including Zosia Mamet and Rosie Perez. The new season is set to debut April 21.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant has been long-awaited by fans, as the show initially debuted in November 2020 and was renewed the following month. “There’s a lot of potential to have fun with that thread of Cassie and Shane, but we’re just in the very beginning of discussions of what that could be,” Flight Attendant Executive Producer Steve Yockey previously said, per TVLine. “Everybody’s blown away with how well the series has been received… so I think that a second adventure would look something like if there were a whole new book, another Cassie Bowden: Flight Attendant adventure. What new trouble can she kind of stumble into, like a male Hitchcock protagonist? How can she get caught up in something that’s bigger than herself?”

Cuoco is most well known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory, one of the biggest sitcoms of all time. The Flight Attendant is arguably a turn in a new direction for the actress, as while it features a lot of humor, it is also much more mature in nature. Recently, Cuoco sat down for an interview with actor David Spade — her 8 Simple Rules co-star — for Interview magazine, and she explained what drew her toward the new project.

“I was flipping through Amazon one afternoon, and I saw a sentence for this book, The Flight Attendant,” she recalled. “On the cover was a blonde who kind of looked like me, and the plot was something like ‘fun-loving, drunk flight attendant wakes up next to a dead body and doesn’t know what to do next and flees.’” Cuoco continued, “So I called my team and I said, ‘You guys, I just read the most amazing book,’ even though I did not read it. I said, ‘Can we maybe check the rights to this?’ And they said, ‘Okay, so you read it and this is a book you want?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah.’ I had still not read it. I just had a feeling. Six months later, I had the rights.” Finally, the actress revealed, “By then I had read it, and Warner Bros. partnered me with Greg Berlanti’s company, which is the best thing that ever happened to me. They made it fly, as they say.”