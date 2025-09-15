Jonathan Joss, CBS Sitcom Actress, and ‘Longmire’ Actor Among Those Omitted From Emmys ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

The 2025 Emmy Awards broadcasted on CBS Sunday night paid tribute to television stars who have died in the past year. However, social media users were quick to point out some names that did not make the broadcast.

Set to a moving musical tribute from Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill, the segment remembered Twin Peaks creator David Lynch, The Cosby Show‘s Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Good Times star John Amos, Downton Abbey‘s Maggie Smith, Gossip Girl‘s Michelle Trachtenberg, Alice‘s Linda Lavin, Shogun‘s Richard Chamberlain and WKRP in Cincinnati‘s Loni Anderson, among others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notable names missing from the “in memoriam” segment were Graham Greene, Polly Holliday, Tony Todd, Lynne Marie Stewart, Jonathan Joss, and Hulk Hogan.

Play video

Greene’s television career spanned five decades and included highlights such as Northern Exposure, Longmire, The Last of Us, Reservation Dogs and Tulsa King. He died Sept. 1 at the age of 73 after a lengthy illness.

While Alice star Linda Lavin, who died in December, made the segment, her famed co-star Holliday did not; Holliday played the spirited waitress Flo on the CBS sitcom and also starred in her own spinoff, Flo. Holliday won two Golden Globes and was nominated for four Emmys for playing Flo. Holliday died last week in her Manhattan home at the age of 88.

Todd, who died Nov. 8 at the age of 69, was a regular guest star on TV. He appeared in more than two dozen shows and most recently had a recurring role in The Flash.

Stewart, a veteran actress best known for her work on Pee-wee’s Playhouse and It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia, was also omitted from the segment. She died in February at the age of 78.

Joss, the King of the Hill voice actor and Parks and Recreation favorite who was murdered in June, was also omitted from the segment. His death sent shock waves through his fandom after he was shot outside his home in Texas. He was 59.

WWE icon Hogan, who died at age 71 in July after a medical emergency in his Florida home, was missing from the segment. Aside from his myriad WWE TV appearances, Hogan also starred in the ’90s action TV show Thunder in Paradise and was the star of his family’s VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best.