‘Three Musketeers’ and ‘Shōgun’ Star Dies of Stroke Complications: Richard Chamberlain Was 90

The “King of the Miniseries” is no longer with us. Richard Chamberlain has died at 90 years old.

The actor, known for starring in massive series like Shōgun and The Thorn Birds, died of complications following a stroke, according to his publicist Harlan Boll.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now,” Martin Rabbett, Chamberlain’s longtime partner, said in a statement to Variety. “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Chamberlain became a teen idol for his starring role in 60s NBC medical drama Dr. Kildare. He then appeared in the 1973 film adaptation of The Three Musketeers, Peter Weir’s film The Last Wave, and was the first person to portray Jason Bourne on screen in 1988’s The Bourne Identity, before going on to play the roles that gave him his nickname.

Starring in Centennial, Shōgun and The Thorn Birds back to back to back had the New York Times declare him as “King of the Mini-Series” in 1988. Shōgun later won an Emmy for outstanding miniseries and a nomination for Chamberlain.

In The Thorn Birds, which was considered scandalous at the time, Chamberlain played a priest who had an affair with a beautiful woman. Due to the controversy, the series was highly watched, highly talked about, and highly praised—earning yet another Emmy nom for Chamberlain.

His most recent notable role was in an episode of David Lynch’s 2017 revival of Twin Peaks, where he appeared as Bill Kennedy.

He leaves behind partner Rabbett, who Chamberlain’s publicist said to Variety was his “lifelong partner and best friend.”