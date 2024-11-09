‘Candyman’ Legend Dead: Tony Todd Was 69

Candyman and Platoon star Tony Todd has died. No cause of death was revealed, but his representatives confirmed the sad news with Deadline. He was 69.

The actor was best known as the titular horror villain since the first film in 1992, returning to the franchise with the 2021 sequel. But outside of the horror realm, Todd has had plenty of memorable roles on-screen and with his unforgettable voice. He appeared in Platoon in 1986, the remake of Night of the Living Dead, The Crow, The Rock, and Transformers.

He also provided the voice of Venom in the recent Spider-Man 2 video game and will lend his voice to the upcoming Indiana Jones game set to release later in the year. Elsewhere, fans of Star Trek likely know him as Worf’s brother Kurn on Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also returned

Todd was born in Washington, D.C., in 1954, getting his start in acting while attending the Eugene O’Neill National Actors Theatre Institute and Trinity Rep Conservatory. He spoke about his acting point of view with Deadline back in 2022.

“You gotta have audience sympathy for the character in some way or another,” Todd said. “There’s gotta be something attractive about the character that makes people want to root for them but at the same time feel repulsed by the idea. And for me personally, for every film that I do, I create a backstory for all my tortured people and my heroes alike.”

No word on any funeral plans or surviving family has been released as of publication. Rest in Peace.