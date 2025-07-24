Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, has died. He was 71.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that emergency personal responded to a call of “cardiac arrest” at the WWE star’s home in Clearwater, Florida earlier that morning.

Neither Hogan’s family nor team have confirmed TMZ’s report at this time. According to the outlet, the legendary professional wrestler was “carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance.” The report did not disclose his cause of death.

The official WWE X account confirmed his passing early Thursday afternoon.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the statement said. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan’s health had been the topic of speculation in recent weeks after Bubba The Love Sponge claimed he’d been told Hogan was suffering from heart failure and was dying in the hospital. Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, denied the rumors in a social media post last week, telling fans, per PennLive.com, “no, he’s definitely not in a coma!” At the time, she added that “his heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumors are true.” She also explained that the WWE Hall of Famer was recovering after undergoing “a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusin (ACDF), which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process.”

“We’ve been in an out of the hospital to support that recovery,” she continued. “So truly, there’s no need for the drama or panic some people try to stir up. He’s healing and we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.”

Despite her assurance, the rumors persisted, with Bubba claiming Monday that “Jimmy Hart reportedly told a close source Hogan can’t speak anymore due to trachea damage.” Hart later shared on social media Tuesday, “Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!”

Hulk Hogan XXX during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia.

Born Terry Gene Bollea in August, Georgia in August 1953, Hogan rose to become one of the most well-known figures in the history of professional wrestling and is credited with transforming the WWE into what it is today. He made his professional wrestling debut in November 1979, and quickly became known for his theatrics and the Hulk Hogan persona.

Throughout his wrestling career, he faced off against the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania X8 in 2002, Andre the Giant at WM 3, Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage, and more. He was a 12-time world champion and was twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, first in 2005 by Sylvester Stallone and again in 2020 as part of the NWO wrestling team. Although he was removed in 2015 following his use of a racist slur years earlier, he was reinstated in 2018 after an apology tour and volunteering with kids.

Outside of his career in the ring, Hogan also brought his talents to the screen, appearing in a total of 15 movies, including 1982’s Rocky III, and TV shows like VH1’s Hogan Knows Best, which followed the WWE star and his family. He also owned several restaurants and bars.

Previously speaking of his legacy, per PEOPLE, Hogan said, “I promised each and every Hulkamaniac when I went to that great battlefield in the sky, I would bring the WWF title with me.”

He is survived by his wife, whom he married in 2023, and his two children, Brooke and Nick.