‘Alice’ Star Polly Holliday, Famous for ‘Kiss My Grits’ Catchphrase, Dead at 88

Tony-nominated actress Polly Holliday died yesterday. She was 88.

The actress, best known for her role as the quick-witted waitress Flo on the classic CBS sitcom Alice, was the last surviving member of the show’s cast. She died at her home in New York City, according to her theatrical agent Dennis Aspland.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the red-haired, gum-chewing, wisecracking Florence Jean “Flo” Castleberry, Holliday provided many of the series’ laughs. Her famous catchphrase, “Kiss my grits,” became a national saying.

Her first major role was an Off Broadway spot in 1972, followed by a Broadway debut in All Over Town with Dustin Hoffman. The two would appear again together in the 1976 award-winning film All The President’s Men.

She appeared on Alice until the launch of her own spin-off in 1980, titled Flo. The program was ultimately cancelled after one year. She later played Lily on Golden Girls, who was the blind sister of Rose Nylund (played by Betty White).

Holliday appeared in plenty of well-known films, too, like Gremlins, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Heartbreak Kid, and The Parent Trap.

As mentioned, she was the last cast member of Alice to pass away. Vic Tayback died in 1990, Beth Howland died in 2015, Philip McKeon died in 2019, and Linda Lavin died last year.