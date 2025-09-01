Graham Greene, Oscar-Nominated Actor Who Appeared on ‘1883’ and ‘Longmire,’ Dead at 73

Acclaimed actor Graham Greene has died, according to his agent, Michael Greene. He was 73.

Deadline reports that Graham Greene, who had an incredible on-screen career in both cinema and television, died on Monday in Toronto while being hospitalized for an unspecified “long illness.”

About Graham Greene’s Career

Greene, a Canadian First Nations member of the Oneida tribe, earned an Oscar nomination for his turn as Kicking Bird in Dances With Wolves. Kicking Bird is one of the Native American leaders who grows close with Kevin Costner’s Lt. John J. Dunbar in the film. Greene also appeared in another all-time classic, The Green Mile, as one of the death row inmates.

Other movies in his filmography include The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Wind River, Snow Dogs and the 1994 film version of Maverick.

He also had a fruitful television over the past few decades. In Longmire, he recurred as Malachi Strand over several years. In the acclaimed Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone prequel 1883, he played Spotted Eagle.

He also popped up on numerous hits series over the years: Northern Exposure, Tulsa King, The Last of Us, L.A. Law, Riverdale, Defiance, Goliath, Numb3rs, Reservation Dogs, Lonesome Dove: The Series and Murder, She Wrote. He recently debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Skully in the Disney+ show Echo.

He also provided his talents to the video game Red Dead Redemption 2, playing Chief Rains Fall.

Greene’s final role comes in the upcoming Joel Kinnaman-led thriller Ice Fall.

The beloved actor is survived by his wife (Hilary Blackmore), daughter (Lilly Lazare-Greene) and grandson (Tarlo).