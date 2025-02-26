Michelle Trachtenberg Dead: Fans Flood ‘Buffy’ Star’s Social Media With Tributes

Michelle Trachtenberg’s shocking death has fans of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Harriet the Spy star paying tribute to the late actress.

After news broke that Trachtenberg had died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with The New York Post reporting that the former child star had recently undergone a liver transplant and died of natural causes, fans flocked to the Gossip Girl star’s most recent Instagram posts to mourn her loss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Feb. 18, the actress shared a throwback red carpet photo with fans that she captioned, “I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbell #throwback.” Two days prior she had posted another throwback photo captioned, “#sundayscaries ain’t got nothing on me!”

The comment sections were soon turned into a memorial for the star. “Michelle, I just want to take a moment to thank you for all the beautiful memories you’ve given us, especially as Dawn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” one fan wrote. “Your work has touched so many lives, and I am deeply saddened by this news. My heart goes out to your loved ones. Rest in peace.”

Another person commented, “We love you so much. I will be watching Harriet The Spy today,” as a third added, “Goodnight, sweet girl. May you rest easy now.” Another wrote, “Rest in peace beautiful angel. I’m so sad you are gone. Such a core memory in my childhood.”

Trachtenberg was found by her mother around 8 a.m. on Feb. 26 at a luxury apartment complex in Manhattan, according to The Post. The New York Police Department confirmed to the outlet that the Ice Princess star was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by police and pronounced dead by EMS workers who were called to the building by a 911 call reporting a woman suffering cardiac arrest.

Michelle Trachtenberg at the 15 Years of Siriano Party at Nic’s On Beverly on November 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Trachtenberg’s death has been designated as not suspicious, police said, and the cause of death will be determined by the city’s medical examiner.

Last January, Trachtenberg responded to comments about her appearance on Instagram, assuring her followers she was “happy and healthy.” On Jan. 18, 2024, she wrote, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.” She followed up with another selfie the following day captioned, “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar.”