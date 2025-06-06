The Tragic Death of Original ‘King of the Hill’ John Redcorn Actor Victor Aaron

Jonathan Joss, who recently died after his neighbor shot him, was well-known for being the voice of iconic King of the Hill character John Redcorn. But he wasn’t the original voice actor for the character.

Victor Aaron, who voiced John Redcorn in season 1, was a Native American actor of Yaqui descent.

He died in a car accident shortly before his 40th birthday after a driver ran through a red light and hit his vehicle.

Two episodes featuring his voice were released after his death, The Order of the Straight Arrow and Luanne’s Saga. Straight Arrow was dedicated to his memory.

Aaron appeared in several films before his death, including Bulletproof starring Damon Wayans and Adam Sandler, Walter Hill’s Geronimo: An American Legend starring Gene Hackman and Robert Duvall, and Michael Cimino’s The Sunchaser starring Woody Harrelson.

He had several TV roles, including in Burke’s Law, The Rockford Files, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, and Dead Man’s Walk. He also appeared in the made-for-TV movie A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Grimacing Governor.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Eduvina.