John Mulaney Jokes About Gene Hackman Death Investigation

John Mulaney referenced Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s death investigation in a monologue for the new episode of his Netflix talk show.

The comedian, 42, referenced the deaths of the two-time Oscar winner, 95, and his wife, 65, during Wednesday’s Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, joking about the twists and turns of the headline-making investigation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Scientists are now like, ‘We believe dinosaurs were killed 66 million years ago by an asteroid,’” Mulaney said during his monologue. “Stop. You don’t know that. We don’t even know how Gene Hackman and his wife died, and we found their whole bodies with full clothes on, one week after the event.”

“How about that Santa Fe police? ‘Uh, hello. Press conference No. 470 — we now believe that a rat bit Mrs. Hackman, turning her hands into mummy hands,’” he said. “Just slow down. You don’t know what happened.”

Photo Credit: Netflix

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe, N.M. home on Feb. 26. Despite the initial confusion surrounding their deaths, the French Connection actor was ultimately determined to have died of hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease listed as a significant contributing factor.

Arakawa was determined to have died of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, which is a rare infectious disease that is usually caused by inhaling the virus via rodent urine, droppings or saliva. Police believe that Arakawa died first, passing away on Feb. 12, before Hackman likely died on Feb. 18.

Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa at the United Celebral Palsy of New York City’s 15th annual Champagne Stakes at Etoile restaurant on E. 56th St. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released images of the late couple’s home, revealing that the outbuildings of the property had become infested by rodents. The New Mexico Department of Health also reported dead rodents and rodent nests in three garages, two casitas and three sheds on the couple’s estate.

Hackman and Arakawa were laid to rest in a private ceremony in Santa Fe on April 15. The service was attended by Hackman’s three children, son Christopher Allen and daughters Elizabeth Jean and Leslie Anne, whom he shared with ex-wife Faye Maltese.