Betsy Arakawa Likely Died Before Husband Gene Hackman, Officials Say

After Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa’s mysterious deaths in February, more updates are finally being provided for their cause of death. Including reports that Arakawa died first.

Per CNN, officials revealed on Friday that Arakawa died of hantavirus, with chief medical investigator for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell saying she likely died before Hackman. She was last seen alive on Feb. 11 when surveillance cameras recorded her at a local CBS pharmacy and dog food store, according to Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza. Hackman, meanwhile, likely died on Feb. 18.

Jarrell also noted that Arakawa died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which can be contracted through contact with rodents. According to Mayo Clinic, it is a “rare infectious disease that begins with flu-like symptoms and progresses rapidly to more severe disease. It can lead to life-threatening lung and heart problems. The most common carrier in North America is the deer mouse. Infection is usually caused by inhaling hantaviruses that have become airborne from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva.”

Photo Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that Ms. Arakawa passed away first,” Jarrell told reporters. Feb. 11 is also the last day that Arakawa had email communications. It is also possible that Hackman was “not aware” of his wife’s death, with Jarrell stating he “showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease.” She continued, “I’m not aware of what his normal daily functioning capability was. He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that is what resulted in his in his death.”

Since Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 27, questions have been arising as to what could have caused it. An investigation was immediately launched and was labeled “suspicious.” Earlier this week, early results of their autopsies indicated that carbon monoxide was not a factor, and it was later reported that the couple could have been dead for a couple of weeks before being found.

As of now, not much else is known about the situation, but the investigation will remain open as investigators await results from Hackman and Arakawa’s cellphones. They are also waiting necropsy result to determine how their dog died, as he was found in a crate in the couple’s bedroom, and it’s believed to have been starvation.