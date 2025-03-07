Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s Causes of Death Revealed

After two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa were mysteriously found dead on Feb. 27, many questions were raised about their deaths. Now it seems like a cause of death has finally been revealed.

The two were found in their Santa Fe home, with an investigation immediately being launched to find the cause. While their deaths were reportedly labeled “suspicious,” early results of their autopsies revealed that carbon monoxide was not a factor. Per CNN, Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator for the New Medico Office of the Medical Investigator revealed that Hackman “likely died of natural causes.”

As for Arakawa, Dr. Jarrell stated she died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is a “rare infectious disease that begins with flu-like symptoms and progresses rapidly to more severe disease. It can lead to life-threatening lung and heart problems,” per Mayo Clinic. Findings revealed that she likely “died before her husband” and was last observed alive on Feb. 11 when she was seen at a local CVS pharmacy and dog food store, according to Santa Fe Sheriff Adam Mendoza.

Photo Credit: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Feb. 11 is the final day Arakawa had email communications, but Sheriff Mendoza says it’s hard to tell” if Arakawa was feeling sick prior to her death. It is also believed that Hackman died on Feb. 18, when his pacemaker “last recorded a heartbeat.” Hackman, who also won four Golden Globes, “showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease” and Dr. Jarrell said he “was in a very poor state of health. He had a significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that is what resulted in his death.”

A Hackman family spokesperson initially told CNN reports of Alzheimer’s “are wholly untrue.” Additionally, Dr. Jarrell said it was possible that Hackman was “not aware” of his wife’s death. On top of the significant heart disease, she also noted she saw no evidence he was dehydrated but did not have any food in his stomach, “which means he had not eaten recently.”

Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths brought worldwide attention due to the mysterious circumstances and ongoing investigation. Just yesterday, Sheriff Mendoza said that it was possible the deaths could have occurred “several days, possibly even up to a couple of weeks” before discovery. As for the dog that was also found dead in a crate in the couple’s bedroom, a cause of death has yet to be determined, but starvation could have been the cause. As of now, officials are still unsure.

“I don’t think we know the answer to that,” New Mexico State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Erin Phipps said. “However, given the timelines presented, it is a possibility.”