Gene Hackman’s Nephew Addresses ‘Theories’ About Actor and Wife’s Deaths

As the world waits for answers on how Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa both died in their New Mexico home, along with one of their three dogs, the actor’s family is speaking out. Theories are running wild, regarding whether their deaths were natural or of suspicious causes. Now, Hackman’s nephew is addressing all of the ongoing speculation.

“We’re waiting on toxicology. That will tell us everything,” Tim Hackman exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 3. “It’s hard to theorize. There are lots of theories out there and I don’t want to speculate. It’s easy to speculate negative theories.” Tim added, “The family wants to keep it positive for now and when we know the truth we will deal with it.”

On Thursday, February 27, both Gene, 95, and his wife, 64, were found dead inside their home a day prior after authorities were called for a wellness check. They’d been married since 1991 and lived in Santa Fe for over 30 years.

The actor’s daughter Leslie Anne Allen told Us previously that carbon monoxide “was one of the things [police] thought might have happened.” Initial findings have ruled that the couple did not die of carbon monoxide poisoning. But they can be re-tested once the final toxicology report details further.

With a search warrant, investigators confiscated two cell phones from the home. They were also able to access online medical records. Prescription pills for various medical conditions were found at the home.

At the time of the discovery, investigators say they’d been dead at least nine days prior to them being found deceased. There were signs of mummification on both Hackman and his wife, and signs of decomposition. Hackman’s pacemaker is also being tested. Tim agrees that the discovery is suspicious. “My uncle was 95 years old at an age where you think about, ‘OK, it’s time,’” Tim said in his interview with Us. “But from the circumstances now things have changed a bit. It’s a major change.”