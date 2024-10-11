Jessie J’s Home Was Robbed

Jessie J is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the string of break-in robberies targeting wealthy residents of Los Angeles. The “Bang Bang” singer called police earlier this week after returning to her L.A.-area home only to discover more than $20,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Details of the incident are scarce at this moment, but it appears the thieves broke a back window to enter the home, which they left “ransacked.” They made off with tens of thousands of dollars in the singer’s jewelry. It’s unclear if any other items were taken from the property. The LAPD is currently investigating the robbery, but no arrests have been made at this time. Jessie J has not publicly commented on the incident, which marks the latest example of a high-profile celebrity being targeted in a robbery.

In August, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s Los Angeles residence was burglarized while the couple were away from their home. According to reports, the intruders gained access to the home by forcibly breaking through a glass barrier of a secondary dwelling on the estate. Although the intruders gained access to the guest house, they were unable to gain entry to the guest house.

A month earlier, Bhad Bhabie’s home was hit by burglars. Thieves reportedly entered the home by smashing through the backdoor. Although the forceful entry triggered an alarm, the thieves were no longer on the property by the time police arrived. They reportedly made off with items like handbags and jewelry. It’s unclear how much the stolen property was worth.

This year alone has seen other celebrities, including Marlon Wayans, Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, and more become victims of break-ins. Meanwhile, other celebs have had trespassers show up on their property, and there has been a recent string of swatting incidents – an anonymous caller phones emergency services to prompt a heavy police response to an address – targeting the likes of Chris Pine and Jennifer Aniston.

Amid the concerning incidents, Goldie Hawn said she and her husband Kurt Russell have considered leaving L.A. for Palm Desert after experiencing two break-ins at their home. Saying that “L.A. is terrible,” Hawn said on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa that she now has “a guard, especially when I’m alone now. I’m never without a guard.”