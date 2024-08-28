Cops Called to 'Once Upon a Time' Star Lana Parrilla's Home

Lana Parilla has become the latest Hollywood star to have police called to her home. According to TMZ, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Once Upon a Time star's home earlier this month after a man was spotted by security trespassing on the property.

Details of the incident remain scarce, but law enforcement sources told the outlet that the man, later identified as a 40-year-old homeless man, was spotted by in front of the 47-year-old star's home by security. He reportedly "took off onto the property grounds," when security approached him, prompting a call to LAPD. When officers arrived at the scene and began searching the property, the suspect came out of the home and surrendered to police. He was arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

According to law enforcement sources, the man did not take anything from the property, and it is believed the situation was a case of a homeless person going onto someone's property, something that has reportedly become an issue in the neighborhood. However, a source close to the situation believes the actress may have been targeted. Parilla was not home at the time of the incident and has not publicly commented on TMZ's report at this time

The incident comes just a few months after the actress opened up about her own experience with homelessness. During the May 28 episode of the I've Never Said This Before podcast, Parrilla told host Tommy DiDario that when she was 19 and attempting balance school and show business, she briefly found herself homeless.

"I had to drop out of college, which broke my heart and I had to figure how to make more money to support myself," Parrilla revealed. "And so I was living out of my car for a couple months. I was, like, staying on the floor at friends' places in their little apartments."

The actress said that all of these years later, she's "terrified" of going through that experience again, revealing that "there's always like a little part of me, in the back of my head, that's like, 'Oh, my God, don't ever stop working so hard.'"

Despite the struggles early on in her career, Parilla went on to find success in Hollywood. She is best known for portraying Regina Mills/the Evil Queen on the ABC fantasy drama Once Upon a Time, which ran for seven seasons from 2011 through 2018. Her other credits include Paramount+'s Why Women Kill, the Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown-starring Netflix film Atlas, Spin City, Boomtown, and more, per her IMDb profile. It was announced earlier this month that she will portray street lawyer Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone in the USA Network series The Rainmaker.