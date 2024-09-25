Police Respond to Jennifer Aniston's LA Home

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after Jennifer Aniston was targeted in an apparent swatting incident. Law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that officers were called to the Friends star's $21 million Los Angeles mansion, which she purchased in 2011, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 20 by someone requesting a welfare check at the address.

According to police, the caller did not mention Aniston by name, but provided the address to the star's home when they reported that their friend was "not doing well" and threatened suicide. The caller, who did not provide their name, requested a welfare check at the address, which officers carried out just after midnight. However, it was only after arriving at the scene that police realized they were called to the Morning Show actress' house and the call was a hoax.

TMZ reported that upon arriving at the scene, officers were greeted by Aniston's security. Officers also spoke to the actress, who assured them that she was fine and had no self-harm intentions.

Police are currently investigating the call as a swatting incident, a criminal harassment act in which a person calls emergency services in an effort to dispatch police officers to an address. Aniston is the latest celebrity to fall victim to swatting. In 2013, police responded to a false report of a domestic violence situation at Chris Brown's home. Just three years later, in 2016, police in Miami Beach police responded to a false call about a shooting at Lil Wayne's home. More recently, Nicki Minaj last year was targeted in a swatting hoax when the Los Angeles Police Department received two calls within the span of 24 hours falsely claiming that the rapper's 2-year-old son was being abused and the singer's home was on fire. Officers responded to the home to find nothing out of place and everyone safe. Other celebrity victims of swatting include Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna, among others.

As for the swatting case impacting Aniston, police said they are currently investigating the call. They also told TMZ that they noted the location so that if a similar call is made, they can speak with security before responding to the scene. Further information is unavailable at this time, and it's unclear if the caller could face criminal charges if identified. Aniston – who recently launched the The Clydeo Fund to help rescue, rehabilitate, and find homes for animals amid ahead of the Oct. 1 release of her children's book, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life – has not publicly commented on the incident.