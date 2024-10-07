Cops Called to Chris Pine's Home

Police visited Chris Pine's home last week, but they now believe they were responding to a fake 9-1-1 call according to a report by TMZ. Insiders said that the Los Angeles Police Department received a call from a man saying he was sexually assaulted at Pine's address, without mentioning the actor by name. Police descended on the scene but found no evidence of the crime.

Law enforcement sources said Pine seemed surprised to see a large party of LAPD officers knocking at his door. They spoke with him for a while before determining that the crime had likely been fabricated. Police then called back the man who initially reported Pine's address, but found him to be uncooperative. Eventually, he hung up on the police, raising suspicion further.

Police now believe the anonymous caller does not even live in California, and they have opened an investigation. He may face charges for the crime of filing a false police report. Investigators say he may be connected with three previous false 9-1-1 calls.

As for Pine, the actor has reportedly been the subject of false police reports in the past. Insiders said his house has gotten similarly intimidating visits before, but nothing has come of them. However, Pine has technically had a run-in with the law – back in March of 2014 he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in New Zealand, where he was filming a movie at the time. After the fines were paid, the judge expunged Pine's criminal record, saying "the incident was out of character."

Pine was born and raised in Hollywood to a family with a storied history in the entertainment business. His maternal grandmother was actress Anne Gwynne, while his mother Gwynne Gilford was an actress before she changed careers to work as a psychotherapist. His father, Robert Pine, was an actor with a starring role on CHiPs, plaing Sgt. Joseph Getraer. Pine began participating in theater as a college student, though he studied English. He worked in theater for a few years after school before finding work on the screen.

These days, Pine is an undisputed A-lister, so it's sadly unsurprising that he is the subject of an allegedly false police report. The actor has two huge franchrise roles behind him, and while the Wonder Woman movies seem to be over, a belated Star Trek sequel is reportedly in pre-production now. Until then, fans can catch Pine now in Hell or High Water, which was just added to Paramount+.