Jerry Seinfeld Fondly Remembers 'Seinfeld' TV Mom Liz Sheridan After Her Death

✖

Jerry Seinfeld shared some touching words on social media following the death of his TV mother Liz Sheridan on Friday. The 93-year-old actress played Seinfeld's mother in around 20 episodes of the series, filling the role since the beginning of the series.

Seinfeld wrote a sweet message about Sheridan on Twitter, praising her for always bringing the motherly feeling to the NBC hit's set. "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for," Seinfeld wrote on Twitter. "Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."

"How could anyone not like you?"



Rest in peace, Liz Sheridan. pic.twitter.com/FxQtBjIYpK — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) April 15, 2022

With the passing of Sheridan, the four main parents featured on the NBC series are now dead. This includes Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza's mother, who passed away just a week ago, Jerry Stiller who died in 2020 and Barney Martin, better known as Morty Seinfeld, died in 2005.

Sheridan was best known for Seinfeld, but had a great career on television beyond the show about nothing. She had a recurring role on ALF from 1986-1990 as prickly neighbor Raquel Ochmonek. She also enjoyed success on the stage as a dancer, appearing on Broadway alongside Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd in 1977's Happy End.

Younger fans might also recognize her voice from Louie Anderson's animated biography series Life With Louie, with Sheridan playing Mrs. Stillman from 1994-1998, and from her guest spot on American Dad. She also had roles on The A-Team, Newhart, Remington Steele, Moonlighting, and Murder She Wrote, continuing to work well into the 2000s with appearances on shows like Numbers.

Deadline adds that Sheridan enjoyed a healthy friendship with Bewitched lead Elizabeth Montgomery and enjoyed a healthy romance with a young James Dean when he came to New York in the '50s.

According to her representative, Sheridan passed peacefully in her sleep due to "natural causes." An official cause of death has not been released yet.