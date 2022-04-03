Estelle Harris, ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Seinfeld’ Actress, Dead at 93

Estelle Harris, who starred as Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died. She was 93 at the time of her passing. According to Deadline, she died on Saturday evening of natural causes in Palm Desert, California.

Harris was reportedly surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Her son, Glen Harris, noted that he held his mother’s hand as she died. He released a statement in regards to his mother’s passing, which read, “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harris, who was born Estelle Nussbaum on April 22, 1928, starred in a series of projects over the years. The actor has appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Mad About You. But, two of her most well-known roles come courtesy of Seinfeld and Toy Story. Harris appeared in 27 episodes of Seinfeld from 1992 to 1998, during which she appeared as the mother of George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander). Harris also voiced the character Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 2, 3 and 4. Additionally, she voiced Mrs. Potato Head in a number of short films.

On top of her work in both television and film, Harris was once dubbed the “Queen of Commercials” due to her extensive work in the medium. Deadline reported that she could book as many as 25 national TV spots in a year. Her son Glen said about her acting career, “Her passion was her work and her work was her passion.” Since the news emerged, many in Hollywood have paid tribute to the late star. Alexander, her onscreen son in Seinfeld, issued a statement via social media.

“One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” Alexander wrote. He ended his message by including a classic Seinfeld phrase, writing, “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.” Harris is reportedly survived by three children, three grandsons, and a great-grandson. Her family has not shared plans for her memorial to the public.