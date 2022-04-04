Jason Alexander Pays Emotional Tribute to ‘Seinfeld’ Mom Estelle Harris

Jason Alexander is mourning the loss of his TV mother, Estelle Harris. After Harris passed away at the age of 93 on April 2, Alexander took to social media to reflect on the “joy” the late actress brought to his life during their time together on Seinfeld. On the hit sitcom, Harris starred as Estelle Costanza, the overbearing mother to Alexander’s George Costanza.

Taking to social media just a day after news of Harris’ death broke, Alexander confirmed, “One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris.” The actor went on to reflect on their time together co-starring on Seinfeld, writing that “the joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle.” Alexander went on to send his love to Harris’ family, adding, “serenity now and always.” In a follow-up tweet, Alexander thanked Seinfeld fans “for your kind and sweet messages and remembrances of” Harris, sharing that the late actress “would be so touched. As am I. And as she would say, ‘WHY CAN’T YOU BE MORE LIKE LLOYD BRAUN!!??’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/IJasonAlexander/status/1510499343060508673?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Harris passed away at the age of 93 at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in Palm Desert, California, her son, Glen Harris, confirmed in a statement, Deadline reported. In confirming his mother’s passing, Glen said, “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Harris died of natural causes.

Born Estelle Nussbaum in 1928, Harris began pursuing acting at assorted amateur community theaters while raising her children before later finding success both on stage and on screen. Her credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Mad About You, ER, Star Trek: Voyager, Married… with Children, and Night Court, among others. She is perhaps best known for her voicing Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 2, 3 and 4, and her role in Seinfeld, with Harris having appeared in a total of 27 episodes of the sitcom.

Amid her passing, a number of those who worked with Harris on the show, as well as fans, have taken to social media to pay their respects. In a tweet, Seinfeld writer Carol Leifer wrote that Harris “made everything we wrote that much funnier. A true gift to work with her!” Harris is survived by her three children: Eric, Glen and Taryn, whom she shared with late husband Sy Harris.