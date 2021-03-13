Why Multiple 911 Calls Were Made to Jennifer Lopez's Home This Year

✖

Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles home was reportedly the target of multiple fraudulent 911 calls in the past few months. The callers allegedly made fake complaints about parties and loud music, but they turned out to be bunk. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the calls began a short time after Lopez performed "This Land Is Your Land" and "America The Beautiful" during President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. They have nothing to do with her and Alex Rodriguez ending their engagement on Friday.

There have been at least 15 calls to Lopez's Los Angeles home since the inauguration, the sources told TMZ. The callers have claimed there were a man and woman arguing at the home or someone was playing loud music. Lopez and Rodriguez were not home at the time of the calls and all the complaints turned out to be fake. The sources said authorities think the calls might be "politically motivated" because of Lopez's role at the inauguration. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case and whoever is responsible could be charged with abusing the 911 system.

The news comes after sources told Page Six Friday that Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, broke up on Friday. Another source told PEOPLE that the split was a "long time coming." However, the couple released a statement overnight, calling all reports on their relationship inaccurate. "We are working through some things," the couple said.

Another source told PEOPLE the couple "never officially broke up" and are still together. "They hit a rough patch. But [they] were not broken up," this source explained, adding that the scandal involving Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy had "no bearing on the rough patch at all." The two are in two different countries at the moment, with Rodriguez staying in Miami while Lope films a new movie in the Dominican Republic.

"She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID," the source told the magazine. They "want to try to stay together," the source added. Another source said there was no "third party" involved in their decision to call off the engagement. "They are working through things," the second source said.

Rodriguez and Lopez dated for two years before getting engaged in 2019. They delayed their wedding twice in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lopez recently told Allure the couple went to therapy. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," the Hustlers star told the magazine.