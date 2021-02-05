'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Confirms Having Contact With Alex Rodriguez Amid Cheating Accusations

✖

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy confirmed that she had some contact with retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, but claimed they have never met in person. There have been rumors that Rodriguez was cheating on Jennifer Lopez with the Bravo reality TV star ever since a preview of the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion show included a scene where Craig Conover accused LeCroy of cheating on her ex-boyfriend with a former MLB player. Although Rodriguez has not commented on the speculation, one source told E! News he never met her.

On Wednesday, LeCroy told Page Six she has "never met up" with Rodriguez. They have "spoken on the phone," she said. "That's the truth." She said they were never physical and "never had any kind of anything." She said they are "just" acquaintances. Their communication is inconsistent and described their calls as "innocent." LeCroy said the only reason why her communication with A-Rod was misconstrued as cheating was because rumors took off "like a game of telephone" among her friends. She said she "told the wrong person" she was talking with Rodriguez. "All this stuff was a year ago, [but] it's being aired now," LeCroy said.

LeCroy was linked to Rodriguez because of a short quip in a scene from the upcoming Southern Charm reunion. Moderator Andy Cohen said on the show he was trying to find out about a rumor between LeCroy and someone else, but the name was bleeped. "I should say, a very famous, married ex-MLB player," Cohen said. Rodrigez is not married yet, as he and Lopez postponed their wedding plans due to the pandemic.

Cohen did say Rodriguez's name, but LeCroy told Page Six she didn't want them to say his name. “I don’t know what to do,” LeCroy said. “I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”

Sources have told both Page Six and E! News that Rodriguez and LeCroy have never met. One source told Page Six Rodriguez and Lopez are "very happy" together and are building a house in Miami Beach. On Wednesday, the two were even seen driving around Coral Gables, Florida in a convertible.

Meanwhile, LeCroy's Southern Charm co-stars have continued to talk about the rumors. During an appearance on Reality Life with Kate Casey, Danni Baird admitted that LeCroy told her about connecting with someone. She said that "months" before the reunion special was filmed, LeCroy "told me that they were Facetimeing or something." Baird added, "And I just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. So I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."