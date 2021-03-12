Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Break up, End 2-Year Engagement

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly broken up and called off their engagement. The surprising news came just weeks after they were seen together in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez, 51, was working on the movie Shotgun Wedding. However, a source told Page Six the couple broke up on Friday. Rodriguez, 45, and Lopez both appeared to reference their newly single status in cryptic Instagram posts.

"He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," the source told Page Six. Sources told TMZ they broke up on Friday. One source told PEOPLE the break-up was a "long time coming."

Earlier, Rodriguez posted a photo of himself on a sailboat, with the Miami skyline behind him. "Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie," he wrote. "What are your plans for the weekend?" On Thursday, Lopez shared a montage of herself laughing on late-night talk shows. "Find a good reason to laugh today," she wrote. "Sending everyone love."

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating. They delayed the wedding twice in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, rumors of trouble in paradise started in February, when it was alleged that Rodriguez was FaceTiming with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, allegations Rodriguez denied. LeCroy said there was communication between the two, but they never met in person.

After that scandal appeared to subside, the couple went to the Super Bowl in Tampa together last month. They also attended President Joe Biden's inauguration together in January. Lopez also told Allure last month the two went to therapy. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," she said of life in quarantine.

In that same interview, Lopez said the couple had an elaborate wedding planned before the pandemic began. "It was a big deal," she said of the ceremony that never happened. "We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas." She later added ominously that "maybe that wasn't the right time... You start thinking of all these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment."

This would have been Lopez's fourth marriage. She was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with Anthony. Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis are parents to Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.