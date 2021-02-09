Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Couple's Therapy With Alex Rodriguez as Cheating Rumors Surface

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been going strong since 2017. Even though the two have been in a dedicated relationship for quite some time now, Lopez shared in a new interview with Allure that the two went to couples' counseling during the pandemic. This revelation comes amidst rumors that Rodriguez was getting close with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

"I miss being creative and running on 150," Lopez said about how she handled the new normal during the COVID-19 crisis. "But Alex, of all people, was like, 'I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you're there all the time.' It has been actually really good." She went on to share that the couple went to therapy together and that deciding to take that time for themselves was "helpful" for them. The Hustlers star added, "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

Elsewhere in her interview, Lopez addressed the fact that she and Rodriguez have had to postpone their nuptials because of the pandemic (the two became engaged in 2019). While she noted that they had planned to wed "overseas," she believes that the situation was meant to play out exactly as it did. She said, "It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas... Maybe that wasn't the right time. You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment."

As previously mentioned, Lopez's interview with Allure comes amidst rumors concerning Rodriguez and Southern Charm star LeCroy. It was originally rumored that the former baseball player was in contact with the reality star and that there was possibly cheating involved. One of LeCroy's Southern Charm co-stars, Danni Baird, even discussed the situation on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. "Months before that, I had heard, like, she [LeCroy] had told me that they were Facetiming or something," Baird said about the situation, as E! News reported. "And I just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. So I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."

LeCroy herself later set the record straight. She told Page Six that she "never met up" with Rodriguez, but noted that they had "spoken on the phone." She added, "That's the truth." The Bravo personality went on to say that they were never physical and that they "never had any kind of anything." LeCroy said that she and Rodriguez are "just" acquaintances.