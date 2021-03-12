Jennifer Lopez's Last Instagram Post Before Alex Rodriguez Break up Raises Eyebrows

✖

Jennifer Lopez may have cryptically hinted at a major decision in her last Instagram post before she and Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement. On Thursday, she shared a fan-made montage showing her laughing during interviews and appearances on American Idol throughout her career. Hours later, Page Six reported that their engagement was over. Rodriguez's own Instagram post on Friday may have also been a reference to the split.

"Find a good reason to laugh today," Lopez wrote in the caption. "Sending everyone love." Meanwhile, on Friday, Rodriguez shared a photo of himself on a boat alone, with the Miami skyline in the background. "Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie," he wrote. "What are your plans for the weekend?" The couple has not publicly commented on the split yet.

While there were reports that their twice-delayed wedding was back on track, sources told Page Six Friday they broke up. Later, a source told the outlet that Rodriguez's scandal with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy played a major part in the split. LeCroy said the two spoke over FaceTime, but they never met in person. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancee with me," LeCroy told Page Six in February.

"The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it," a source told Page Six. In fact, another source told PEOPLE the split was a "long time coming." The two have reportedly not seen each other since March 1, when Rodriguez visited Lopez in the Dominican Republic. Lopez is still there, working on a new movie called Shotgun Wedding. They also attended President Joe Biden's inauguration in January and the Super Bowl in February together.

Lopez, 51, hinted at trouble in the relationship during a recent interview with Allure. She admitted the two did therapy sessions while in quarantine. "I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," she said at the time. The two had a "big deal" wedding planned before the pandemic hit, and they were forced to postpone the wedding twice. “Maybe that wasn’t the right time,” she told Allure. “You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, dated for two years before Rodriguez proposed during a March 2019 trip to the Bahamas. This would have been Lope's fourth marriage and Rodriguez's second. Rodriguez shares daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony share 13-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme.