Jamie Lynn Spears’ Legal Team Fires Back at Britney Spears Following Cease and Desist

Jamie Lynn Spears is firing back at big sister Britney Spears after the pop star sent a cease and desist letter over the Zoey 101 alum’s new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. After the “Toxic” singer’s attorney accused Jamie Lynn’s “ill-timed” book of making “misleading or outrageous claims” about Britney, Jamie Lynn’s own attorney, Bryan Freedman, fired back with a letter obtained by TMZ.

In the letter, Freedman argues that it’s Britney being dishonest, accusing her of creating an unsafe environment for her sister by writing on Instagram she should have “slapped” Jamie Lynn and their mother “right across your f—ing faces.” Jamie Lynn’s letter begins by questioning Britney’s stated decision to take the “high road” in the family dispute.

“As you know from previous social media posts, Jamie Lynn has had her children violently threatened, and we have no doubt that these new intimidating and threatening social media posts will lead to similar threats of violence,” the letter continues. “To be clear, social media posts that include cyber bull[y]ing which cause death threats to Jamie Lynn and her family, is neither the ‘high road,’ nor anything that will be tolerated.”

Jamie Lynn’s lawyer also argued that the Grammy winner had not read the book before sending the cease and desist and that the letter “fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever.” The attorney argued Jamie Lynn calls Britney a “kind, supportive and a protective sister” in the book and hopes “there will [be] no further postings or inflammatory letters being sent to the media.”

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, argued in the original cease and desist that Jamie Lynn’s claims while doing press for her book that included Britney allegedly locking her in a room using a knife were untrue. “You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father,” the letter continued. “In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.’”

Britney would continue on to call her sister a “selfish little brat” in an Instagram post, saying that Jamie Lynn deserved more than just to be beaten with a purse by their mother, as the Sweet Magnolias alum alleged doing press for her book. “She should have WHIPPED YOUR A-,” Britney wrote. “Poor Mamma took it too just like I did in the end … she worshipped you too much.”