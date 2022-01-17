Jamie Lynn Spears Directly Addresses Sister Britney Spears: ‘This Is Embarrassing and Has to Stop’

Jamie Lynn Spears is done with the public back and forth between her and her pop singing big sister Britney Spears. Since Jamie Lynn’s appearance on Good Morning America to discuss her new memoir and family drama, which includes all things Britney’s conservatorship, things between the famous sisters remain estranged. But Jamie Lynn would prefer to settle things outside of the spotlight. She recently pleaded with Britney in her Instagram Stories to cease the feuding and continuing cycle of public remarks.

“Britney — just call me,” Jamie Lynn began in the post. “I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform. In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you.”

https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/1482451802016595968?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In her interview, Jamie Lynn described Britney’s behavior over the years as erratic, paranoid, and spiraling. She admits to not being in touch with Britney much in recent years and the fact that she’s had to set strict boundaries with her family. She also put to rest the idea that she hasn’t supported Britney in her legal battle and says she never did understand the conservatorship, nor was she ever involved in any capacity.

But Britney isn’t buying it. She slammed Jamie Lynn in a lengthy Twitter statement, accusing the Sweet Magnolias star of trying to do damage control to sell books.

“You say you love me…yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most,” Britney said in part in one statement. “I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place…you would take days to respond !!! I never got to talk to you!!! You would just text me days later and I was so scared…I needed you…my family, my blood and your support more than anything!!!”