Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Sister Britney's Conservatorship After Backlash

Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears finally broke her silence on Spears' efforts to end her conservatorship. Jamie Lynn, 30, was facing backlash for not speaking out sooner, but in a series of Instagram Story videos on Monday, the Steel Magnolias actress revealed that she did not feel comfortable talking about Spears' situation until she spoke out herself. On Wednesday, Spears finally had that opportunity, making an emotional plea to the judge in her testimony.

Since Spears has "very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say," Jamie Lynn felt she could finally "follow her lead" and "say what I feel I needed to say." Jamie Lynn noted that she will always support her big sister, no matter what she decides to do, but pointed out that she "only" participates in Spears' life as a sister. "I paid my freaking bills since I was 10 years old," Jamie Lynn said, reports PEOPLE. "Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her... I'm not my family. I'm my own person. And I'm speaking for myself."

Jamie Lynn Spears, if you really support your sister then file for a termination of Britney’s conservatorship. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/v8AzCZTG9T — 💎 (@heidiwood_) June 28, 2021

Jamie Lynn said she is "very proud" of how Spears spoke out last week. While some fans might be upset she didn't publicly show support for Spears with the hashtags and posts they want to see, Jamie Lynn assured fans "that I support[ed] my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after."

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago - oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters," Jamie Lynn continued. "If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."

Jamie Lynn's husband, Jamie Watson, also voiced support for Spears in a Page Six interview Friday. "I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her," Watson said. "I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?"

Spears, 39, has been under conservatorship since 2008, following a series of personal struggles that played out in public. Her father, Jamie Spears, serves as co-conservator of her estate. During Wednesday's court hearing, Spears spoke out on the conservatorship for the first time in years. She made several shocking allegations, revealing that she is not allowed to have children because of an IUD required by her conservators and has not been allowed to marry her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The judge said Spears still needs to file a motion to end the conservatorship. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy," Spears said Wednesday. "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."