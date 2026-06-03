Nate Bargatze’s ‘Breadwinner’ Barely Reaches Polymarket’s Box Office Expectations

Nate Bargatze’s big screen debut didn’t quite take theaters by storm when it opened last weekend, though it did at least meet the predictions market’s expectations.

The comedian’s new movie, The Breadwinner, debuted to a quiet $7.5 million opening weekend, falling short of its initial $10 million tracking. Polymarket traders had bet overwhelmingly that the movie would make more than $7 million — which it did, but just barely.

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By releasing the movie at the end of May — not-so-coincidentally the end of the school year and start of summer break — Sony was hoping that parents and their children would head to theaters to see the family-friendly comedy. In the movie, Bargatze stars as a breadwinner husband who switches roles with his wife (Mandy Moore) after she lands the deal of a lifetime on Shark Tank. He struggles to adapt as a stay-at-home dad to their three young daughters. Chaos ensues.

Timing aside, Sony was also banking on Bargatze’s status as one of the most popular family-friendly comedians of today’s era.

Critical reception of the movie is also not particularly glowing, as critics have mostly panned it, leading to a low Rotten Tomatoes score (19%). However, fans who paid to see the movie appear to disagree, and at press time the movie boasts an 86% audience score.

Will that be enough to push The Breadwinner through the struggles of a small, yet respectable opening weekend at the box office?

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