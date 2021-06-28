Britney Spears' Father Jamie Unrecognizable in First Photos Since Conservatorship Testimony

✖

Britney Spears has dominated the news cycle this week after her bombshell testimony during her conservatorship hearing. The "Circus" singer has made it clear that she no longer wishes to be under the 13-year conservatorship, which is controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. Spears explained that she has no control over her life, detailing forced rehab stays, being overmedicated with lithium against her will, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The Daily Mail acquired photos of Jamie in the days following the hearing, and despite his monthly salary of $16,000 plus an extra $2,000 monthly for office space for his role as conservator, Spears' father lives in an RV parked outside of a storage unit in rural Kentwood, Louisiana. According to the photos, it appears to be a Dutchmen 'Denali' fifth wheel model, which runs for about $35,000. In the photos, the 68-year-old looks frail and is sitting at a Monster energy drink table and wearing a Monster energy hat. There is another unidentified man in the photos and Jamie seems to be signing documents of some kind.

Calling out her father and "anyone involved in this conservatorship" and her management in her testimony on Wednesday, Spears candidly told the judge "they should be in jail." She claimed the conservatorship has "given these people I've worked for way too much control." When she would cry on the phone to her father, Spears claimed he "loved every minute of it." Comparing her situation to sex trafficking, she said of Jamie, "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent." Alleging her relatives "did nothing" as her father took control of her life and finances, Spears said, "I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s enough and it makes no sense at all. … I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you."

Jamie's attorney, Vivian Thoreen, read a statement from her client during the hearing, saying, "He’s sorry to see his daughter suffering in so much pain." Jamie's attorney defended his intentions in a March interview with CNN. "Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. Jamie unquestionably loves Britney, and he misses her very much. But he also respects her, and he wants to give her autonomy and space. And as I’ve said before, like any other family, there are ups and downs," he said at the time, adding, "But the key is Britney knows that she can contact her daddy anytime and that he will be there for her. Whether or not there’s a conservatorship, Jamie will love Britney.”